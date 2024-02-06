Youth Pride Conference Saturday: by and for LGBTQ youth

There’s a free, day-long event coming up that is open to all students grade 6-12. TheYouth Pride Conference will be held Saturday, February 10, at the Naples Conference Center on Pine Ridge Road. There will be a free concert, and all sorts of activities and discussions, plus a chance for all types of students to get together. The conference was created by and for LGBTQ youth, to help them feel comfortable in their identities, to create community, and learn how to advocate for themselves.

In this episode, we hear from Dan Shaw, director of the Youth Pride Conference, and students Rebecca Beaudry and Kayak Sanchez, who were active in setting up the conference.

Register here for the free conference!

