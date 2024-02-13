Holding governments accountable through investigative journalism & freedom of information requests

The idea that the public and the press should have access to documentation about the workings of government on all levels dates back to this country’s founding. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the freedom of the press in the United States, and here in Florida the first open meetings and public records laws were passed in the early 1900s and strengthened over the decades.

But, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to gain access to government records that should be available under Florida’s constitution. And with shrinking newsrooms, there are fewer resources being devoted to deep investigative journalism than in the past.

We sit down with Barbara Peterson, she’s co-founder and Executive Director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability works to provide citizens the necessary tools and information to engage government officials more effectively by helping them better understand what is happening in their local communities.

Peterson has deep knowledge about issues around transparency in government here in Florida. She has more than 25 years of open government law and nonprofit administration experience, including her 20 years at the First Amendment Foundation in Tallahassee. This conversation was recorded on Feb. 1, 2024.

If you're interested in signing up to record a session with StoryCorps while they're in Fort Myers (2/15-3/15) click here.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.