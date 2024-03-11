How the role of U.S. President has evolved from what the founders intended into what it is today

The United States was founded with three branches of government which were designed to act as checks on each others’ authority, and the role of the head of the Executive Branch — the President — was intended to be that of a head of state who would be a unifying force that stayed above the partisan fray.

But the role of the president has changed greatly since George Washington left office on March 4, 1797 — and has evolved to become more of a party head who makes bold promises in order to gain and maintain support for their policy agenda. Our guest says this evolution has not strengthened the United States and in many ways has led to the deeply partisan divide we’re living through right now.

Dr. Stephen Knott recently retired as a Professor of National Security Affairs at the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. Prior to his time at the Naval War College, Dr. Knott was Co-Chair of the Presidential Oral History Program at the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. He is the author of ten books dealing with the American Presidency, the early republic, and American foreign policy. His most recent book, “Coming to Terms with John F. Kennedy,” was published in October of 2022.

His ninth book, “The Lost Soul of the American Presidency: The Decline into Demagoguery and the Prospects for Renewal” tells the story of the evolution of the role of the American President.

That was also the title of his talk on Feb. 29, 2024 at Florida Gulf Coast University as part of the Provost’s Seminar Series and Naples Discussion Group.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.