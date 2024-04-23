'Floridians for Democracy' continues its nonpartisan mission to support and defend democracy

In April of 2023 a small group of southwest Floridians gathered to discuss their concerns about what they see as growing trends toward autocracy here in Florida.

The primary focus of their concerns are the policies and positions being put forth by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and the Republican-dominated state legislature, which they say demonstrate autocratic or authoritarian tendencies.

A basic definition of autocracy is a leader or party who seeks to concentrate power and undermine the principle of the separation of powers; weaken the independence of the judiciary, the legislature, and other institutions; persecute opposition, and generally weaken civil liberties.

Autocracy’s defining feature is the concentration of power in the hands of a few, allowing them to exercise significant control regardless of the will of the people.

That small group of people went on to create a nonpartisan nonprofit called Floridians for Democracy which works to bring people together who share similar concerns. They now have nearly 1000 members, and together they work to shine light on issues around freedom and what they see as government overreach. We check in with one of the group's founders and two of its members.

Guests:

Jim Nathan, co-founder of Floridians for Democracy and President of the Floridians for Democracy Institute

Katelyn Tellgren, co-president of Floridians for Democracy and a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University

Dr. Mike Martin, FGCU president emeritus and a member of Floridians for Democracy and Board chair of the Floridians for Democracy Institute

Their "Florida Democracy at Risk Series: Assault on our Freedoms - Women's Rights & Red State Brain Drain" event is Saturday, April 17 from 1:15-4:30pm. You can learn more here.

