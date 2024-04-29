The world of amateur, or HAM radio, and its role during emergencies like Hurricane Ian

Most people are probably at least a bit familiar with the hobby of amateur — or HAM — radio. It’s a means of communication that allows individuals to talk over sometimes very long distances for noncommercial reasons using what’s called a transceiver and an antenna, on certain frequency bands that have been allocated for HAM radio use. If you’ve ever seen a large antenna outside a house or on the back of a vehicle there’s a good chance you’ve come across a HAM radio operator.

The technology has been around since the early 20th century, and while ways to use it have advanced to allow operators to send messages using text instead of just voice — these days they can even send emails using the right tools — amateur radio essentially works today very much like it always has. And while it’s referred to as a hobby, amateur radio can also play a key role during emergencies. Here in Southwest Florida think Hurricane Ian in 2022.

We get some insight into this kind of behind-the-scenes and old-school means of communication with three people who are amateur radio operators themselves, and members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club, which has been around since 1957.

Guests:

Steve Clayton, past president of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club

Brian Darling, FMARC member and he facilitates the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station Program (ARISS), which lets students communicate directly with astronauts on the ISS

Rich Schneiders, FMARC member and Emergency Coordinator for Lee County Amateur Emergency Services (ARES)

