MS Center of SWFL offers free services at locations around Lee & Collier counties

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological condition where a person’s immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve fibers in their central nervous system.

MS can cause a wide range of symptoms that vary from person to person, often including fatigue and weakness, numbness or tingling, difficulty with balance and coordination, vision problems, and cognitive changes. Symptoms can come and go, or can worsen over time.

MS can greatly impact an individual's life, from just mobility issues making daily activities difficult, to relationships and emotional well-being. Treatment generally focuses on managing symptoms and slowing disease progression through medications, physical therapy, lifestyle modifications, and support services.

MS Center of SWFL Art class at the MS Center of SWFL's east Lee County community center location.

The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Southwest Florida has been providing support services to people with MS since 2000 — all for free. They are located on the southeast corner of US-41 and Coconut Road in Bonita Springs, and now offer six community centers as well — four in Lee County and two in Collier — to better serve people with MS and their families and caretakers.

To learn more about what they do, and about what MS is, we talk with the center’s CEO. Click here to learn more about the center and the services they provide.

Guest:

Kay Jasso, CEO of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Southwest Florida.

