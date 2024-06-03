Kathy Kleiner Rubin was attacked by serial killer Ted Bundy and survived

Today's guest is Kathy Kleiner Rubin.

Rubin was one of the many women attacked by the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, who murdered dozens of women in the 1960s and 70s. The difference is that Kathy Kleiner Rubin survived. And she has written a fabulous book, along with her co-writer Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi, titled A LIGHT IN THE DARK: SURVIVING MORE THAN TED BUNDY. They want to change the incorrect reputation that has grown up around Bundy, and remember the women he terrorized.

