Crime
Kathy Kleiner Rubin was attacked by serial killer Ted Bundy and survived

By Cary Barbor
Published June 3, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Kathy Kleiner Rubin survived an attack by Ted Bundy when she was a student at Florida State University in 1978. She wrote a book about surviving that attack and overcoming other challenges with co-author Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi called A Light in the Dark: Surviving More than Ted Bundy.
Today's guest is Kathy Kleiner Rubin. 

Rubin was one of the many women attacked by the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, who murdered dozens of women in the 1960s and 70s. The difference is that Kathy Kleiner Rubin survived. And she has written a fabulous book, along with her co-writer Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi, titled A LIGHT IN THE DARK: SURVIVING MORE THAN TED BUNDY. They want to change the incorrect reputation that has grown up around Bundy, and remember the women he terrorized.

Buy the book!

