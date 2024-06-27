Naples Cinematheque hosting world premiere of Peter Hyoguchi's "The Occult" at Paragon Theaters Pavilion

Going to the movies is not like it used to be. Following the pandemic in 2020 that closed thousands of theaters, the SAG-AFTRA strikes lasting 116 days in 2023, and the continual rise of streaming media, the tradition of communal theater-going is waning.

In the face of these mounting challenges, Naples Cinematheque is attempting to bring people back to theaters by screening vintage, remastered films and new titles bi-weekly out of the Paragon Theaters Pavilion in Naples.

Coming up, Naples Cinematheque is hosting the world premiere of the horror/thriller film "The Occult" at Paragon Theaters Pavilion in Naples on July 1, 2024.

This free screening will include an in-person Q&A with the film’s writer/director, as well as a virtual Q&A with the film's cast, including horror legend Tom Holland.

Ahead of the premiere, Peter Hyoguchi, writer/director of "The Occult," and CEO of Naples Cinematheque, David Garonzik discuss the cultural significance of film, the nuances of independent filmmaking, and the evolving role of movie theaters in the streaming era.

RSVP for the July 1, 2024 screening of "The Occult" here.

