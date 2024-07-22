© 2024 WGCU News
Political Analysis: President Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race. What’s next for Florida Democrats?

By Sandra Viktorova
Published July 22, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
President Joe Biden stands with Vice President Kamala Harris on stage at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden stands with Vice President Kamala Harris on stage at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.

President Joe Biden announced, Sunday, that he’s ended his bid for reelection and is now endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. The decision comes amid pressure from Democratic allies and Biden’s poor performance in the June 27 debate against former President and GOP Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Nothing like this has happened since former President Lyndon B. Johnson dropped out of the presidential race in 1968 amid his unpopularity stemming from the Vietnam War.

We’ll get reaction to Biden’s decision and explore what’s next for the Democratic party in Florida in a conversation with Founding Chair of the Institute for Youth and Justice Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, Sandra Pavelka, Ph.D., and Interim Chair of the Lee County Democratic Executive Committee, Jim Rosinus.

