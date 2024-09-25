The challenges of caregivers and those who support them

Dementia is a condition that affects the brain, causing problems with memory, thinking, and the ability to do everyday tasks. It's not a specific disease but a range of symptoms that worsen over time, often leading to confusion and trouble communicating, as well as difficulty remembering or recognizing things. It mostly affects older adults, but it is not necessarily a normal part of the aging process.

We get some insight into the world of dementia caregiver support — and we we learn about a relatively rare form of dementia called Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD). It’s a type of dementia that affects the areas that control behavior, personality, language, and decision-making. People with FTD might start acting differently, like becoming rude or impulsive, or they may have trouble speaking and understanding language. It usually appears in people younger than 65, and unlike other forms of dementia, memory problems aren't usually the first sign, but instead changes in behavior or communication skills are more noticeable early on.

Courtesy photo Christine with her Nana, who is the reason why she has spent her career working in memory care.

We walk with a man whose wife started displaying signs of what later was diagnosed as FTD when she was in her early 50s. He took care of her for 16 years until she passed away last year. He’s gone on to help lots of other people who are going through what he did, in part with help from the Dubin Center in Fort Myers which has been providing support for memory disorder caregivers since 1995.

Guests:

Dan Moser, Certified Dementia Care Specialist, Dementia Caregiver Support Group Facilitator, and ambassador for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD)

Christine LoConte, Executive Director of the Dubin Center

