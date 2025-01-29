How the Trump Administration’s policies so far could impact the U.S./Mexico relationship

As of this morning, President Donald Trump has signed 35 executive orders since his inauguration, setting a record for the most executive orders issued by a president within the first week of a term. They encompass a range of directives, and several underscore the administration's commitment to tightening immigration policies and enhancing border security.

One declares a national emergency at the southern border and aims to expedite the completion of the border wall and enhance border security measures. Another implements stricter screening processes for individuals applying for visas. And one overhauls the U.S. asylum system, making it more challenging for individuals to seek asylum, especially those entering through the southern border.

Mike Kiniry / WGCU Dr. Richard Coughlin, Associate Professor of Political Science at Florida Gulf Coast University

And President Trump says he intends to implement 25% across-the-board tariffs on all goods from Mexico. We get some context on all of this from an FGCU political science professor who focuses on Mexican politics and history.

Guest:

Dr. Rick Coughlin, Associate Professor of Political Science at Florida Gulf Coast University

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.