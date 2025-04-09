Stargazing and nurturing nature at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

In the early 1960s members of a newly formed local chapter of the Junior Welfare League decided that Fort Myers needed a natural history museum and planetarium. They began raising money through haunted house fundraising events, and momentum began building to establish a site for environmental and science education. In 1972, the City of Fort Myers granted a 105-acre lease of city property on the corner of Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue. A 1,200 square foot church building called The Iona House was donated to the Center in the late 70s and was moved to the current site of the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium.

Over the decades, the nonprofit has introduced countless young people to the natural world, and the cosmos, through educational programs. But their offerings aren’t only for young people — the Center has also provided astronomy programs and laser light shows.

These days its 105-acre site features a natural history museum with live native and teaching animals, a butterfly garden and raptor aviary, as well as exhibits about the animals, plants, and environment of Southwest Florida. And they host events like music under the stars, paint and sips, night hikes, summer camps, and even an event called Potter in the Park.

We sat down in their planetarium on a Saturday morning to shine some light on the work they do and the resources they provide to the community.

Guests:

Eric Raddatz, Executive Director of the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium

Kaitlin Danks, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the center’s Board of Trustees

