Normal is Overrated 2025 helps young people open up about their own mental health

Normal is Overrated is an annual event designed to help young people break barriers and improve communication about their own mental health and well-being and open up about their own personal challenges and the kinds of help they’ve received.

Presented by a local movement dedicated to advancing pediatric mental and behavioral health services called Kids’ Minds Matter, Normal is Overrated featured local students sharing their own insightful commentary on how misunderstanding, and fear, can impact kids who are already struggling.

It also features mental health advocates, health professionals, and community partners — and helps raise funds to make mental health services available through Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida and Lee Health.

We get a preview of this year's Normal is Overrated event that's happening on Sat., May 3 from 11am to 2pm at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers. Click here for more information or to pre-register (which is required to attend).

Guests:

Chantel Rhodes, mental health advocate and former Mental Health Navigator with Kids’ Minds Matter, and social worker at Dunbar Middle School.

Jack Hellmer, creator of the UBYou Campus Wellness app and one of the event speakers

Dr. Michael Rizzo, Licensed School Psychologist and Director of Clinical and Educational Services at Child Provider Specialists

