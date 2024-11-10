For nearly a quarter century, U.S. presidents of both parties have worked to build closer ties with India as a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region. How should we assess that effort so far: as a farsighted geopolitical gambit about to pay off, or a costly distraction from the world’s more pressing challenges?

Looking to the future, what should the United States expect of India in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond -- from the Middle East, to Ukraine, to Taiwan?Dr. Markey is a senior advisor on South Asia at the U.S. Institute ofPeace. He has two decades of academic, think tank, and government experience focused on international relations and U.S.policy in Asia. He is also a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Foreign Policy Institute.

From 2015-2021, he was a senior research professor in international relations at SAIS, where he launched and led the Master of Arts in Global Policy degree program and taught courses in international politics and policy. At SAIS, Dr. Markey wrote China’s Western Horizon: Beijing and the New Geopolitics ofEurasia (Oxford University Press, 2020).