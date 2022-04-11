The Muscovy Duck is a native of riverine forests of Central and northern South America where it was domesticated centuries ago. A few populations in south Texas are considered “native,” but elsewhere in North America the Muscovy Duck is considered an exotic invasive species. Columbus is said to have obtained some domesticated Muscovies during his voyage to the America. By the late 1500s the Muscovy Duck was being traded as a domesticated bird around the world. As a result, it was given several different names and supposed places of origin. In the culinary trade, the Muscovy Duck is generally known as the Barbary Duck.