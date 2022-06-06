© 2022 WGCU News
With the Wild Things

Dragonfly

Published June 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
JEROME JACKSON
Dragonflies are readily recognized because of their permanently outstretched wings that seem to twitter through the air rather than fly with a deep flapping flight. They are also often recognized because of their size and association with water. The diversity of dragonflies and damselflies in both color and size may rival the diversity of birds. Males, females, and juveniles also often differ greatly in color, such as in the Eastern Pond Hawk providing dragonfly-watchers with multiple challenges. We even have some invasive exotic dragonflies in our midst – such as the stunning Scarlet Skimmer in Florida.

