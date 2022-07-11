Green Herons can be found in south Florida year-round. Many are resident; in winter we also have migrants from farther north. The name “Green Heron” is not a misnomer. It truly shows iridescent green on top of its head, back, and wings – in the right light. But that’s pretty rare. Adults have bright orange legs and feet during nesting, duller yellow-orange at other times. Older chicks and fledglings have yellow-green legs and feet. Chicks have a flesh to yellow-colored bill with a black tip. As chicks grow older the bill becomes more black.