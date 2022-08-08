The Eyes Have It
Eyes are essential in the lives of most animals for living their everyday lives. But their roles extend far beyond the possessor of those eyes and beyond their obvious use for seeing. In this week’s “Wild Things” we’ll explore some animal adaptations that relate to visual interactions between individuals and species, ways in which eyes are sometimes modified to enhance vision in bright light, and ways in which development of false eyes can influence potential predators and even members of the opposite sex.