© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Screen Shot 2020-08-26 at 2.39.34 PM.png
With the Wild Things

The Eyes Have It

Published August 8, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
American Kestrel, male, showing black stripe that extends down from eye, thus making the eye less visible, Naples, 2008-01-28.jpg

Eyes are essential in the lives of most animals for living their everyday lives. But their roles extend far beyond the possessor of those eyes and beyond their obvious use for seeing. In this week’s “Wild Things” we’ll explore some animal adaptations that relate to visual interactions between individuals and species, ways in which eyes are sometimes modified to enhance vision in bright light, and ways in which development of false eyes can influence potential predators and even members of the opposite sex.

With the Wild Things