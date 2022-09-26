Hurricanes often have tremendous impacts on human lives – they destroy or severely damage homes, destroy crops, destroy or greatly alter the landscape we live in, and even injure or kill us. The impacts of hurricanes on other living creatures can be equally dramatic and harsh. Hurricane winds can take birds such as Black Skimmers and Magnificent Frigatebirds well inland and away from their natural habitats. They can also carry small creatures such as the tiny fly known as the “baldcypress twig gall midge”, seeds, and disease-causing microorganisms to new areas where they might become established in a very different ecosystem. While such displaced creatures sometimes seriously harm local creatures. It is likely that most of the time the creature in a new environment doesn’t survive. But sometimes they do – and relationships among creatures in the new environment adjust to a new equilibrium.