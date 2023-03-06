© 2023 WGCU News
With the Wild Things

Florida Orchids

Published March 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST
Florida’s wetlands and sub-tropical climate provide a perfect home for a great diversity of orchids. In this week’s “Wild Things” we’ll explore the nature and diversity of orchids the beauty and diversity of their flowers, their commercial value (such as the beautiful hybrid orchids so readily available in market places), some have commercial value in products that emerge from them – such as vanilla. Some are subtle, such as the green flowers of the Toothed Rein orchid, some have subtle beauty in their colors, such as the Dingy-flowered Star orchid. Some are truly spectacular, such as the Ghost Orchid.

