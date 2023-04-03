© 2023 WGCU News
Geckos

Published April 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT
Geckos are small lizards usually seen at night and often near a light. There they run up walls and across ceilings to capture insects – including mosquitos -- attracted to the light. Their ability to cling to a ceiling or smooth wall is astounding and unique among lizards. It is a function of the intricate structure and pattern of tiny scales on their broad toes. Another unique behavior of geckos is their ability to vocalize -- producing chirping like sounds. The name “gecko” comes from the perceived calls of the Tokay Gecko of Asia.

During the day a gecko slips into a narrow crevice or behind a picture frame to sleep – as a result they often come along unnoticed with baggage and cargo. We have unknowingly dispersed many gecko species around the world. Many have been dispersed deliberately through the pet trade.

