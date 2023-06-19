The American Kestrel is our smallest falcon and a bird that can easily be sexed: Males are smaller than females and have a blue-gray cap and wings; females are larger and have rust-colored wings. These are cavity-nesting birds that must depend on large natural cavities, the abandoned cavities of Pileated Woodpeckers, or on cavities provided by humans. In recent years there have been noticeable declines in American Kestrel numbers – probably a result of a combination of declining availability of large cavities due to cutting of old-growth trees and perhaps with pesticide use. Hunting of American Kestrels is often along our highways and Kestrels going after insects or other small animals hit by traffic are themselves sometimes killed. The Spring 2023 issue of Audubon magazine features an article on declines in American Kestrels accompanied by excellent photos.