Blue Tilapia and Mayan Cichlids are both members of the Cichlid family of fishes native to North Africa, the Middle East, and tropical Latin America. Both of these fishes are aggressive game fishes, thus favored by fishermen. They are also beautifully colored – especially during their spring breeding season. Thus they are also favorites for use in aquaria. The Cichlid family originated millions of years ago when Africa and South America were once connected. As a result of their long history and repeated isolation of populations as water levels fluctuated, populations adapted to local conditions, giving rise to the now more than 1650 species of Cichlids. As a result of similarities and diversity among species, Cichlids are aggressive in defending nest sites and in taking advantage of whatever food is available. When introduced to Florida waters – which in general have fewer competing species, Cichlids often diminish or even eliminate the native species.

Our canals are good places to see Blue Tilapia and Mayan Cichlids and the accompanying photos were taken at the canal along County Road 951 in Collier County. The narrowness of the canal makes it easy to see and photograph the fishes on a calm day. When viewed from above, the fishes appear as long and slender – but if viewed from the side they show their deeper body shape which is much more akin to the shape of a our native sunfish.