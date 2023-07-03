The Orchard Orbweaver is a common, colorful, tiny spider found throughout Florida and much of the eastern U.S., to northern South America and north into southern Canada. In addition to its multicolored appearance, this spider is unusual in that it usually builds a web that is horizontal – rather than one that is vertical. Its webs are also usually in a shaded area within a few feet of the ground and often in seasonally wet areas. Among its major foods are mosquitos and small flies. Among its predators are birds, lizards, small mammals, and wasps. Orchard Orbweavers can be found in backyards, parks, and natural areas throughout eastern North America and south into northern South America. Orchard Orbweavers are normally harmless to humans and very helpful in controlling mosquitos and other insect pests. Two species are recognized in North America – one from Florida and Latin America, and one from more northern U.S. States and southern Canada.