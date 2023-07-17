© 2023 WGCU News
With the Wild Things

Summer Mushrooms

Published July 17, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT

With arrival of summer rains in mid-May in south Florida, we also see the appearance of a diversity of mushrooms. Some are edible – some have nauseating smells and thus are unappealing -- others can be deadly if eaten. On this week’s Wild Things I’ll talk about a few mushrooms that pique our attention when found. Structure, color, mode of dispersal of their spores, and favored habitats vary greatly among species. This week’s subjects only give you a taste (no pun intended) of the great diversity of mushrooms.

