© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
With the Wild Things

Florida Ferns

Published July 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT
JEROME JACKSON
/

Florida has a humid, subtropical environment, with lots of shallow wetlands – perfect for the lives of ferns. As a result, we have a richness of ferns – over 60 species -- including some, such as the Old World Climbing Fern and Water Spangles -- that are troublesome exotic invaders that have been deliberately or accidentally introduced from elsewhere. Some such as Resurrection Fern are small; and some are enormous, such as the Giant Leather Fern. In this week’s wild things I introduce some of the diversity of Florida ferns and their basic characteristics

With the Wild Things