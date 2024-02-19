Gray Squirrel

Gray Squirrels are our most common squirrels and are with us year round. They can be

abundant in cities where there are oaks and bird feeders. They love sunflower seeds and are

often considered a scourge by humans who put out food for birds. Although stores regularly sell

bird feeders that are marketed as being “squirrel-proof”, the advertiser has usually

underestimated squirrel abilities.

Relax. Take another look at Gray Squirrels. You will be fascinated by their seasonal

color change, adeptness at getting to a feeder, and the diversity of uses that these creatures have

for their tail. The accompanying photos illustrate their seasonal color variation, that adeptness,

how feeders can set the stage for fine photos, and they will give you a better understanding

of these creatures.