Nesting Season

Spring is a busy time for both birds and humans. The cycle of life begins anew for both. Birds begin nest-building, then lay eggs in their nest, and tend to hatchlings; humans plant gardens, flowers, and begin the annual routine of yard care. When young birds leave the nest, their parents still must tend to the young – either providing them with food or leading them to good foraging areas and protecting them from potential predators. To birds, humans are potential predators. Birds scold, dive at, and sometimes even strike humans that come close to their nest or young. Such attacks can be indication that a nest or young is near – and attacks are a good cue to not prune a nest tree or shrub or to not mow over a ground nest. Attacks are also an opportunity to show youngsters the adults, their nest, eggs, and young… but from a distance.

Pruning should not be done in spring without first searching the tree or shrub for nests. Many birds deliberately place their nests in dense foliage and pruning can expose a nest to predators. Even herons and egrets will walk on top of a freshly pruned hedge to take advantage of eggs or nestlings exposed by pruning. Eggs and chicks should not be picked up. Oil on our fingers can plug pores in eggs that are needed for developing chicks to breathe and can leave a scent that many predators associate with potential food. Open areas – especially ones with a bit of gravel – are prime nesting sites for ground-nesting birds such as Killdeer. Areas with tall weeds provide protection for nests of grassland birds such as Eastern Meadowlarks and Common Yellowthroats. Such areas should be carefully checked before mowing. Many birds will produce more than one brood in a year and these admonitions should be considered through the summer and early fall.