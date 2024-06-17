The Pied-billed Grebe is an aquatic bird that consumes small fish and other small animals that it captures while swimming and diving after them in relatively shallow water. It is well adapted for its aquatic existence with strong webbed feet located far back on its body and dense, water-resistant insulating down. Pairs and young often forage together, but adults do not usually assemble in flocks.

Most Pied-billed Grebes are found in freshwater habitats that have emergent vegetation. At times Pied-billed Grebes take advantage of herons and egrets that are foraging from shore – if one of them misses a fish or other prey – the prey will swim to “safety” in deeper water. But that scenario also works for the herons and egrets. If a grebe misses prey, the prey animal may swim to shallower water – where the heron or egret is waiting. Thus the interactions provide evidence of the benefit of cooperative behavior.