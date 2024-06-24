Seagrape is a small native shrub or tree found naturally in coastal areas of south Florida. It is intolerant of frost and is absent from much of north Florida. The name “seagrape” comes from its dark to purple, grape-like fruit – but it is not a grape. It is a member of the buckwheat family (Polygonaceae). The fruit is edible when plucked off the tree (although it has a large seed inside), but it can also be used to make wine, jelly, or in cooking.

Seagrape is very tolerant, has few pests, and is often used in landscaping – although it does not do well in shade. It can form dense hedges that will not only add beauty, but will reduce road noise. The root system of seagrape is very shallow and it does well in south Florida’s sandy soil. The large, thick, evergreen, somewhat heart-shaped leaves are beautiful – often displaying a mosaic of red and green. But -- they also decay very slowly when they fall.

Seagrape is legally protected in coastal areas because of its ability to minimize shore erosion during storms, but it is available commercially for home landscaping.