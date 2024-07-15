Florida Dragonflies

While most of us know a dragonfly when we see one – a large insect, often flying over water, always with four out-stretched wings – most of us have little knowledge of their diversity in Florida – and around the world. We have over 80 species of dragonflies living in Florida, and, like birds, they are often colorful. Each species, and often each age and sex group, has a unique color pattern. Our dragonfly species also vary in size, the darners being the largest, sometimes exceeding four inches long, and the Eastern Amberwing being one of the smallest at about an inch long.

Many of our dragonflies have colors and patterns that have inspired their names. The Blue Dasher, for example has a blue abdomen and what look like black and yellow racing stripes on its side. This species is very common in south Florida wetlands. The Scarlet Skimmer is indeed scarlet – at least the male is. The female is yellow with a black stripe down her back. The Scarlet Skimmer is common in southwest Florida, but is an exotic species that was likely introduced in larval form in aquatic plants imported from Asia. Another common dragonfly that you will immediately recognize is the Halloween Pennant – an orange-and-black dragonfly that is native and common year-round.