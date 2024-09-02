The Cane Toad got that name because of a plague of insects that was ravaging sugar cane crops Australia. To stem that plague, “Giant Toads” (another common name given to this creature) were introduced from South America. This largest of all toads was also called the “Marine Toad” – perhaps in part because it was brought across the ocean to stem the plague – but no doubt the name marine toad name also came from the fact that it could be found in coastal wetlands. It can survive in water that is very slightly salty, but it can’t survive in oceans. News of success of the imported toad in stemming the pests in sugar cane spread rapidly – and so did the Cane Toad. Success of the introduction of Cane Toads to Puerto Rico was a major stimulus for their introduction to the U.S. – where they also became part of the pet trade. Little thought had been given as to what else the toad might eat or what impact this toad might have on other animals that ate it.

Cane Toads vary greatly in color and pattern, but can be identified by the very large size of adults, by the tiny warts that cover their body, and by the very large parotoid gland that is swollen and about twice as long as it is wide that extends back from the wart-covered circular eardrum on each side of the head. Our native Southern Toad is much smaller as an adult and easily identifiable by the ridge extending from the front of the parotoid gland over each eye to the front of this toad’s head.