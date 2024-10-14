Our Black and Turkey vultures are common sights in Florida skies.

An adult Black Vulture on the left and a juvenile on the right. Note the black colors, the wrinkled head of the adult, and the tiny feathers and lack of wrinkles on the head of the juvenile.

The Black Vulture is a permanent resident and doesn't migrate. In flight it flaps often and soars with its wings held straight out. It has black feathers, a black head and bill, white tips on its wings, and a relatively short tail (note how far its legs extend under the tail). Some of our Turkey Vultures are also resident, but others migrate to Florida in winter. In flight a Turkey Vulture sails effortlessly with its wings held in a V and its head low.

A Turkey Vulture adult has brown feathers, gray lining to the underside of its wings, a red head, white bill, and a relatively long tail.