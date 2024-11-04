Gray Squirrels are common in cities and towns across eastern North America and made their way across the Great Plains and all the way to California as a result of establishment of cities and towns built and planted with trees. Some squirrels no doubt made the move on their own – well-meaning humans who enjoyed their presence introduced others. The antics of squirrels just seemed to belong in the neighborhood.

Gray squirrel behavior is well worth watching. Their tail in particular plays multiple roles in their everyday life. When it is sunny and hot or raining, the tail is fluffed out and held overhead like an umbrella. When moving across an open area the tail is held up and in constant motion, deterring attack from behind. If a hawk or other predator appears, the squirrel may flatten itself against a limb a then flatten its tail over its back and head. When patronizing a bird feeder, its tail is always held in a protective, yet balancing way.

While a squirrel’s tail is usually held up in a posture that protects against attack from behind, squirrels also often have another deterrent – a white spots behind each ear that seem to serve as false eyes. Most predators hesitate to attack an animal that is watching it. The Gray Squirrel’s false eyes seem to be more prevalent in winter in Florida, perhaps reflecting the arrival of migrant hawks and the shedding of leaves of many trees.