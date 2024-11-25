Wild Turkeys are birds that most of us know on sight because of their large size, habit of foraging in groups in relatively open areas, and the display of a male with his tail held up and fanned. Of course we know them because of their prominence at our holiday dinner tables – and in holiday advertising -- especially at Thanksgiving. Males are larger than females – even when not “puffed up” and displaying. Males also have iridescent plumage, multiple colors on their mostly bare head and neck, and a prominent fleshy structure called a snood on the forehead that becomes enlarged and more colorful during interactions. Females are smaller, have duller, non-iridescent plumage, only a blue-gray head and neck, and a smaller, less colorful snood. Studies suggest that females prefer males with longer snoods and that the snood may indicate a resistance to some diseases.

In this week’s Wild Things we’ll talk a bit about the behavior and ecology of Wild Turkeys, the origins of their name, and our relationship with them.

