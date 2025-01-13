Gray Squirrels are our most common squirrel and are with us year-round. They have a diversity of adaptations for survival and are sometimes considered a scourge if they nest in an attic, munch on fruits, or take the food we put out for wintering birds. They vary seasonally in color – mostly gray in winter, more brown in summer allowing them to better blend in with seasonal changes in vegetation. The openness of winter habitats and the proliferation of bird feeders often make these squirrels easier to observe.

The tail of a gray squirrel is a major tool for deterring potential predators. Its hind legs give it the power to hang on and reach out for food in less than accessible places. Its much smaller front legs provide the “hands” for grasping and munching on that food. Gray Squirrels begin molting from brown to gray in late summer and molt to become more brown in late winter. The timing and pattern of color change varies among individuals and is clearly visible – allowing us to recognize individuals when they come to our feeders. You may be surprised by the number of different squirrels that are coming!

Yes, there are many bird feeders on the market claiming to be “squirrel proof. Don’t count on it! Gray Squirrels are persistent. Enjoy their presence and the “personalities” of the individual squirrels as well as the wintering birds that come to your feeders.

