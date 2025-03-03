Pigeons and doves include over 350 species. Some are found on every continent except Antarctica. Pigeons (also known as Rock Doves) have been domesticated for food for centuries and were introduced to North America in the early 1600s. At least 15 species of pigeons and doves breed in the wild in North America and at least 6 species breed in the wild in Florida. Eurasian Collared Doves escaped from a breeder in the Bahamas, quickly became established in Florida in the 1980s, and now is found through much of North America. By far, the most common breeding dove in Florida is the Mourning Dove – so named for its mournful call.

All doves and pigeons build simple nests (although some can be rather stable). Females normally lay one or two white eggs per nesting effort, but they may nest in any month and as often as 5-6 times in a year. As its name suggests, our smallest dove, the Common Ground-Dove, often builds its nest on the ground or in a low shrub. All pigeons and doves produce a crop secretion known as pigeon milk that chicks take from the throat of both parents. It is perhaps the production of this milk and feeding it to the chicks that led to the ability of these birds to drink without raising the head from the water.

