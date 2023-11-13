FGCU Men's basketball gets NIL help via Lee Health sponsorship

Starting in June 2021, college athletes in Florida were allowed to earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness. A team at FGCU is getting some help with that.

The FGCU Men’s basketball team will receive support from Lee Health, the health system announced last week. It will sponsor the team through the SWFL Flight Crew,a community Name, Image and Likeness collective, whose aim is to advance opportunities for FGCU athletes.

Junior Dallion Johnson, who plays guard for the FGCU Eagles, says it’s a win-win.

“You get to support your community while also doing what you love, playing basketball,” says Johnson.

Partnering with the SWFL Flight Crew, Lee Health is helping foster growth and empowerment for student-athletes at FGCU

SWFL Flight Crew says it will work to create opportunities for the athletes to earn appearance and endorsement fees that capitalize on their name, image, and likeness.

Teammate Isaiah Thompson, a senior guard, thinks the collaboration will benefit the school as a whole.

“Having corporate sponsors for our NIL collective will also help FGCU to recruit the best athletes in the future,which benefits the university and the region,” Thompson said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.