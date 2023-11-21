Florida Classic: FAMU prevails over Bethune Cookman 24-7

Excitement filed the air in Orlando Saturday as the annual Florida Classic kicked off on a sunny and warm afternoon. The game is a friendly rivalry between Florida A&M University and Bethune Cookman University.

A record crowd of 56,227 fans filled the seats at Camping World stadium. It was the most attended version of the game since 2011 when more than 60,000 fans gathered for the annual college football contest.

The crowd mostly made up of students and alumni from both universities cheered for their teams and their favorite marching band.

At half time, the FAMU Rattlers led the Wildcats of Bethune Cookman 17-7. During halftime, the marching bands, cheerleaders and dance teams, lit up the crowd putting on a show that brought many to their feet.

In the end, Florida A&M dominated Bethune-Cookman winning 24-7. The win gives the Rattlers their third straight Florida Classic victory.

Florida A&M will play Prairie View A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game on December 2nd in Tallahassee.

