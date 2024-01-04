Pickleball tourney in Punta Gorda combines amateur contests and pro-level inaugural Humana Cup

The Association of Pickleball Players will host a five-day tournament at the PicklePlex in Punta Gorda Jan. 17-21 with more than 1,000 players expected to participate.

Amateurs of all ages and skill levels can register until January 8 to compete alongside the sport’s elite professionals, including the first event of the 2024 Humana Cup pro team competition.

Pickleball pros age 50 and over will compete for their share of a $100,000 purse in the Humana Cup competition.

Tickets are available via SITickets.com for $15 each with children 12 and under free with a parent or guardian.

The full event schedule is available on theapp.global. It is highlighted by amateur play as well as the AARP Masters and Champions Divisions (players ages 50 and over) kicking off on Wednesday, Jan. 17, followed by the Humana Cup on Jan. 18-19 then cumulating with pro gold medal matches on Championship Sunday, Jan. 21.

