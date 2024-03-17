FGCU heads to NCAA tournament after winning ASUN Women's Basketball Tournament

The FGCU women's basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournamentafter beating Central Arkansas 76-47 in the ASUN Women's Basketball Tournament on Saturday night at Alico Arena.

It's their eighth conference title in a row and 11th conference title overall.

Senior Uju Ezeudu was named Most Valuable Player with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Emani Jefferson led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points.

FGCU will find out who they play in the NCAA Tournament during Sunday night's selection show. FGCU is hosting a watch party at Alico Arena Sunday night. Doors open to the public at 7 pm.

