Pickleball championship draws from Southwest Florida and far beyond as the sport grows

Action continued in Naples this week as players took part in theMinto US Open Pickleball Championships — listed as the most prestigious tournament in the sport.

Players and spectators come to the Minto US Open from all 50 states and American Samoa, from 29 countries around the world.

Information from the Minto US Open said that last year more than 3,000 players competed and 40,000 people watched the sport. That's a big leap from when the The US Open for Pickleball began in 2016, when there were just 800 participants and 2,000 spectators.

2024 Minto US Open Pickleball Championships

The competition pans out at East Naples Community Park where 60 courts surround the Zing Zang Championship Court.

Event organizer Melissa McCurley said the Open event is truly an "open" event where everybody gets an opportunity to play.

"It's become a place where dreams come true. It's become a bucket list item," she said. "It's the most sought after tournament in all of pickleball."

The action continues this week with men's day Thursday, on Friday the younger pros get a shot.

"So Friday, we have men's and women's pro doubles. We also have our senior mixed doubles," McCurley said. "We'll have it live on CBS Sports Network that evening from 5 to 7. And then we'll have our championship Saturday ending the week where we will also be live on CBS Sports Network."

McCurley added that the week finished off the gold medal matches for men's women's pro and mixed doubles Pro.

"Yeah, it is a huge week," she said., "We had over 5,000 players registered for this event. Another historic year, every year U.S. Open breaks records for how many people register."

Players appreciate the localness of the tournament as well.

Player Mae Brown says she got started with the tournament because she lives nearby on Marco Island and played badminton:

“I said, Oh, this is nice because this is a badminton court. They lowered just the nets, right," she said. "So I said, I'm gonna try this one. So I started in Marco Island, and then I got hooked. After that, amazing.”

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Mae Brown of Naples plays in the Womens Split Pro Age Event at the 8th Annual Minto US Open Pickleball Championships on Monday, April 15, 2024, at East Naples Community Park.

Brown and her partner in the Pro Split Age Event were in the losers bracket but had hopes: "If we keep winning, then we get to get the bronze, but, we're hoping."

Brown and her partner, Jenny Marcos, are from the same country.

"I know her because she's also a tennis pro. And she's also played pickleball. And we're (from) the same country, Philippines." The two met last year and decided to pair up.

Another player, Michael Raab, has played the Open in previous years but missed playing it this year. Still, he loves the game.

"What I love about pickleball, and I've been playing pickleball for about five years now," he said. "The friendships you make on a daily basis when you play at your different clubs or parts. And it culminates in coming to the tournament and seeing faces that you've met from all over the world."

More about pickleball and the Open

• 2016 - The inaugural event saw 800 participants and 2,000 spectators.

• 2023 - boasted 3,000 participants and 40,000 spectators. Players ranging in age from 8-88 took to the courts last year, including junior and wheelchair players.

• 2024 - The Open is poised for another record breaking year. With an anticipated 3,000 participants consisting of Pro and Amateur players, and a projected 50,000 visitors throughout the week. Players from 31 countries will be competing.

• PRIZE MONEY: $150,000+ in Prize Money is up for grabs in Pro, Senior Pro and Split Age Events.

• Pro Final matches will air live on CBS Sports Network on two nights. Friday, April 19th at 4-7 pm EST and Saturday, April 20th at 5-7 pm EST.

• Coined The Biggest Pickleball Party in the World, spectators can enjoy live music, shopping in vendor village, and multiple Food and Beverage trucks.

• FAN ZONE: A shaded pavilion attached to the new Welcome Center. There is a 16 ft. video wall where spectators can watch matches live streamed from the Zing Zang Championship Court. The Fat Tire Beer Garden is nearby, along with bathrooms and water refilling stations.

• Visit www.usopenpickleball.comfor a full list of title sponsors, previous winners, event guidelines, format, prize money breakdown and more.

