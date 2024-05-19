FGCU Softball takes FAU 3-2, drop second game 5-1 to S. Alabama

FGCU Softball bested the Florida Atlantic Owls 3-2 Saturday in a College World Series regional game in Gainesville but were eliminated later in the day by South Alabama 5-1.

After a prolonged rain delay, FGCU took to the field at Pressley Stadium to face off against the Owls. Avery Viancos was a force at the plate going 3-for-4 in the first game and either scored or drove in every run scored by the Eagles on the night.

The Eagles started their first game of the day three hours later than expected. The Owls managed to get a run across in the first before Angelina Bonilla went the next five innings, only allowing one hit and keeping the Jaguars in check.

FGCU got on the board in the sixth when Neely Peterson added to her team-leading RBI total with a single in the sixth to score Viancos. Viancos would turn around in the next inning a triple home two more runs to get the final runs of the game for the Green and Blue, securing the 3-2 win.

After a 35-minute break, the Eagles came out against a rested South Alabama team.

The Jaguars pitcher managed to keep the Eagles off the board well despite FGCU getting seven hits.

Riley Oakes recorded her 20th multi-hit game on the year with her three-hit performance. This is the fourth time this year Oakes has had three hits in a game.

With this season in the record books, Allison Sparkman and Bonilla both qualified in the top 10 in single season ERA. Sparkman is sixth all-time (1.68) and Bonilla is eighth all-time (1.81). Bonilla is also second all-time in single-season OBA and tied for seventh in single-season wins with her performance this year.