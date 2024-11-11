FGCU's Adaptive Sports Day allows people with disabilities to try new activities

The sports and recreation facilities at FGCU were busy last month, with the Adaptive Sports program helping people with disabilities try various sports, some for the first time.

Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU

Ellen Donald, an assistant professor in physical therapy at FGCU, helped organize the event.

“We have wheelchair tennis, we have wheelchair basketball, we have field games. We have adaptive waterskiing, with a group that's a professional group that really knows what they're doing -- they're out on the big lake. We have adaptive kayaking. We have blind yoga, we have some kids’ games, and that's a lot of what we've got today,” said Donald.

Sports were modified to be more inclusive. For example, a volunteer tapped the backboard so a woman with a visual impairment knew where to shoot the basketball.

1 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports010.jpg Niki Dondero takes a shot while playing basketball with the help of students volunteers during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports011.jpg Caleb Ziegelbauer, 15, kayaks with Holland Methe, an occupational therapy student at FGCU, during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports009.jpg Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU was a chance for people to try out different sports and games, including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, blind yoga, adaptive waterskiing and kayaking. The event was held on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports008.jpg Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU was a chance for people to try out different sports and games, including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, blind yoga, adaptive waterskiing and kayaking. The event was held on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports007.jpg FGCU occupational therapy students Kylee Meehan, right, hits a shot while trying out wheelchair tennis during the Adaptive Sports Day event at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports005.jpg FGCU occupational therapy students Kylee Meehan, right, Lauren Nichols, left, laugh after Meehan missed a shot during the Adaptive Sports Day event at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports006.jpg FGCU occupational therapy students Kylee Meehan, right, hits a shot while trying out wheelchair tennis during the Adaptive Sports Day event at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports004.jpg Jonah Raffii, 10 hits a shot while learning how to operate a wheelchair during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports003.jpg Tennis coach Marc McLean works with students trying out wheelchair tennis during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports002.jpg Rylee Cappuccilli, 12, gets instruction from tennis coach Marc McLean during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 11 of 11 — 110824aiw adaptive sports001.jpg Kevin James hits some pitches at Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The event was a chance for people to try out different sports and games, including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, blind yoga, adaptive waterskiing and kayaking. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

The day was also an opportunity for people who don’t normally use wheelchairs to try navigating one. Ed Myers, an associate professor of occupational therapy at FGCU, was one of those people. He recommends it.

“It can be eye-opening for anybody. Honestly, you might see somebody out and getting around very well with a wheelchair, but until you get to experience it a little bit, you get to realize what somebody has to go through in order to do what they want to do in life,” Myers said.

He tried his hand at wheelchair tennis along with some of his students.

“I kind of know how to control a wheelchair, so that part wasn't difficult, but I will say, coordinating it with tennis, because I'm used to stand-up tennis, I probably could use a few more lessons,” said Myers.

