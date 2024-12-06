Meet Chelsea Lyles, FGCU's new women's basketball coach

This season started like any other for the Florida Gulf Coast University women’s basketball team. But after just two games, Karl Smesko, the only coach who has ever led the Eagles, got a new head coaching job with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

On the same day, Chelsea Lyles was appointed the new head coach.

Smesko is one of winningest coaches for women’s college basketball. Lyles is confident—she’s been trained by the best. She played for Smesko for two years and has been on the team’s coaching staff since 2010. Lyles also played a year of volleyball as a graduate student at FGCU.

“It feels good to get your first head coaching job at a place where you played, then worked your way up the ladder and then eventually got to the head coaching spot, it's an honor and I'm grateful to be here, “ Lyles said.

Lyles said she hadn't expected the transition to happen so abruptly.

“It was a shock when it happened and how it happened. And yeah, so I've always loved working under Coach Smesko," she said. "He's been a great mentor and friend to me. So, yeah, just working our way forward and going to try and have a special season this year.”

The Eagles won their first six games under Lyles, including winning the Atlantic Slam tournament in Canada before Thanksgiving. The team is looking forward to its upcoming tournament at Alico Arena, the FGCU Classic, that starts December 20. They begin their ASUN conference schedule in January.

Fifth-year senior Maddie Antenucci says that the transition from Smesko to Lyles has been easy.

"It's still the same system. I've been with Lyles for five years. She's been here forever. She knows the system better than anyone else, besides coach Smesko, so she's just there to reiterate the things that he instilled here. It's just a different voice, different energy, but it's still the same FGCU basketball,” Antenucci said.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Maddie Antenucci of FGCU goes up for a shot over Shawnee Nordstrom of California Baptist on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers. FGCU won the game 66-56.

She says losing Smesko is an opportunity for the team to bond.

“Everyone handles this type of stuff differently, so you just have to give each other time. You have to be there for one another, lift each other up. It's more about the team. It's not about yourself and the emotions and we don't have time to sulk in them. So it's just a matter of coming together, working through it, talking through it. We're all becoming a lot closer through it," Antenucci said.

Lyles says she is proud of the team for its effort and focus on the court after this transition.

“They work hard. They're smart. They play together. It's a special group and and I'm just really proud of them for first hanging in there and getting through this.”

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Dolly Cairns of FGCU brings the ball up the court in their game against California Baptist on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers. FGCU won the game 66-56.

While Lyles has been with the team for about 16 years, she says being head coach is different.

"It's totally different, because every decision is on you. And as an assistant coach, you can give your opinion, and they can do with what they want with it. But as a head coach, every single thing and every call is on you. and you've got to see multiple things that are going on. Thankfully, Coach Smesko let me coach a few games in the past. That that was something that I'm very grateful for him for allowing me to do that, because I was a little bit more prepared for actually standing and being in control of the game,” Lyles said.

FGCU Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Chelsea Lyles coaches the team during a game against Webber International at Alico Arena on Dec. 28, 2023.

Lyles hopes her decisions help the team continue their winning tradition.

Last season the Eagles won their seventh consecutive ASUN Tournament title and made it to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time.

“I'm just excited for the girls, and excited to see what they can do, and how they come together as a team, and so just looking forward to that," Lyles said.

