Awareness advised for double Spring Training home games

Spring Training is back, and Lee County’s Traffic Operations Center reminds motorists to be prepared for increased traffic near the stadiums at game time, especially when the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox take to their respective fields at the same time on the same day.

File / WGCU There are several dates during the Spring Training baseball season in Lee County when both the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park and the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium, will have games at the same time. Motorists are advised to be aware and avoid specific roadways.

This year, DOT advises motorists to avoid the Daniels Parkway corridor in South Fort Myers on the afternoons of three specific dates this season.

Sunday, March 2 - the Sox will host the New York Mets at JetBlue Park, and the Twins will host the Tampa Bay Rays at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Wednesday, March 5 - the Sox will host the Rays at Jet Blue Park, and the Twins will host the Baltimore Orioles at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Friday, March 7 - the Sox will host the Miami Marlins at Jet Blue Park, and the Twins will host the Atlanta Braves at Lee Health Sports Complex.

All games start at 1:05 p.m. The peak traffic congestion is anticipated to be between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, DOT advises motorists to be aware of one supplemental game happening on the following week.

Friday, March 14 - the Sox will host the Boston Red Sox Prospects at 1:05 p.m. at Jet Blue Park and the Twins will host the Rays at Lee Health Sports Complex at 6:05 p.m.

The DOT operations center has special programming for traffic-signal timing to help keep vehicles moving. The county’s traffic specialists also coordinate with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the baseball teams.

The Boston Red Sox train at JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, and the Minnesota Twins train about six miles away at the Lee Health Sports Complex, 14100 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers.

For emergency or non-emergency questions about the traffic signal operation, contact the TOC at LeeTrafficTOC@leegov.com or call 239-533-5762. For more information about the Lee County Department of Transportation, visit www.leegov.com/dot.

For more information about Spring Training in Lee County, visit www.leegov.com/parks/athletics/spring-training.

