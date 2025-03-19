FGCU women's basketball Eagles head off to NCAA March Madness at noon Thursday from Alico Arena

Anticipating their March Madness rematch with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, the FGCU women's basketball Eagles will take their leave of campus from Alico Arena on Thursday.

The Eagles-Sooners rematch will be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at OU's Lloyd Noble Center.

There will be an official send-off at noon tomorrow by the area fountain for the women’s basketball team as they leave for their March Madness matchup.

The Eagles, ranked the 14th seed, will board their buses and be off to Southwest Florida International Airport shortly thereafter.

FGCU Head coach Chelse Lyles is confident going into the big game: "Our girls are pretty tough. These girls do not back down from a challenge. We just have to stick together as a team, because it's going to be 6,000 people cheering against you. So we've just got to be able to execute our game plan and be able to do some things defensively to disrupt them."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.