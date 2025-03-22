FGCU women basketball Eagles fall to Oklahoma Sooners 81-58 in first round of NCAA D1 tournament

Nate Billings/AP / FR171660 AP Florida Gulf Coast guard Lauryn Taylor, left, looks to shoot past Oklahoma forward Liz Scott (34) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

The FGCU women's basketball Eagles, ranked 14th in the NCAA DI tournament, were beaten Saturday by the 3rd ranked Oklahoma Sooners 81-58 in the first round of March Madness action.

The loss was the second year in a row the Eagles were ousted from the tournament by the Sooners.

In last year's contest the Eagles took the Sooners to the wire in Bloomington, Indiana. The Eagles' game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer just fell short, and Oklahoma advanced 73-70. FGCU was leading 35-33 at the half.

In 2014 and 2015, FGCU faced Oklahoma State in back-to-back tournament appearances. The Cowgirls bested the Eagles in 2014, but FGCU returned in 2015 with a 75-67 victory to advance to the Second Round for the first time in program history.

This year, a slow start by the women Eagles set the tone for the game and FGCU was never able to increase their tempo and catch the Sooners.

The NCAA Tournament this year had a Southwest Florida feel as five teams that competed in the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off and Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off earned berths into the postseason tournament.

In addition, Michigan State and North Carolina, the two announced teams as part of the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off, also were part of the NCAA Tournament field.

From the 2024 men’s field, both teams that participated in the Beach Division championship game — Michigan (champion) and Xavier — appeared in this year’s field, while South Carolina (2-0 in Island Division), Michigan (Shell Division champion) and Iowa State appeared in the women’s field of 68.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off, Michigan State and North Carolina, which as announced last November will face off in a Thanksgiving Day tilt as part of the tournament, compete in the NCAA Tournament first-round action on Friday.

