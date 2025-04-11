FGCU's new women's head basketball coach introduced

FGCU’s athletic Director Colin Hargis recently announced Raina Harmon as the new Head Coach for FGCU’s Women’s Basketball team.

Harmon spoke at a news conference on campus.

“I can’t begin to express how excited and honored I am to stand here today as the new Head coach at the Women’s Basketball program here at Florida Gulf Coast University," Harmon said. "This opportunity is incredibly special, not just because it’s the next chapter in my coaching journey but because it’s the right chapter."

Harmon comes to FGCU from the University of Iowa, where she worked as an assistant coach for the Women’s basketball team for the past 8 years. She helped coach star players like Caitlin Clark and was a part of the team’s back-to-back national title game appearances.

Harmon had this to say to all the FGCU fans:

“Get ready. We’re going to play fast and we’re going to play for each other. You’re going to see a team that represents this university with pride. This program has a winning tradition no doubt and we’re going to carry that forward. We want to make you proud every time we step onto the floor.”

Harmon began coaching in Detroit, where she coached middle school boys’ basketball. She said she’s proud of all she’s been able to do through her journey as a coach.

Harmon said, “to be able to go from coaching an 8th grade boys’ basketball team, a top AAU program, to a high school program, to being a director of Basketball operations, to being an assistant coach, to being a high-level assistant coach, competing for national championships, to now be the head coach, I’m proud to say I did it the right way.”

Now Harmon will begin building her team of assistant coaches in preparation for the Women Eagle's next basketball season.

