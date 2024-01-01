Strategic Campaign

By 2026, WGCU intends to double our local radio reporting, develop our public affairs reporting capabilities, and create locally originated news, entertainment, and education programming for all our platforms. Turning these aspirations into reality will require the support and commitment of our staff, advisory board, FGCU, and the community.



Your financial support of this audacious project will accomplish the following:

Local Radio Reporting Expansion

WGCU Investigative and Public Affairs Unit

WGCU TV Documentary Unit

Marketing Program

Environment and Healthy Aging Content Vertical Focus

Local TV Newscasts

Educational Content Expansion

Arts and Culture Content Expansion

Capital Improvement

Audience and Data Insights

Sustainability and Fundraising Capacity

This plan will help to secure the future of WGCU and the continued progress of our community. It calls for a doubling of our local reporting, content origination and staff to face the future, and is dependent on doubling our financial resources. We will need the commitment of our staff, FGCU, Advisory Board, and the great wealth of our community to deliver these results.

In early 2022, the “Funding Democracy” initiatives were endorsed wholeheartedly by WGCU’s Community Advisory Board, who pledged and personally solicited nearly $1.7 million in gifts. With that initial funding effort, WGCU has already increased the number of local voices filling our airwaves from 6 to 16, hired a senior environmental reporter, and awarded fellowships to three FGCU students who have already covered stories about essential workforce shortages, affordable housing, the disproportionate impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on minority communities, local LGBTQ issues, law enforcement, development, redistricting, public transportation, renewable energy, and more.

Now, we need you to join our movement. When you donate to public media, you are funding independent journalism, educational programming, cultural outreach, and community engagement. Your donation can help to ensure that these important services remain available to the public and continue to support a healthy and informed democracy.

Contact us

Please contact us for additional information

239-590-2514

wgculeadershipcircle@wgcu.org